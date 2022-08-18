The NC-DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple offices across the state. *Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will continue through next Saturday, August 27.
*On Tuesday, September 6, 10 DMV offices will begin opening at 7am, an hour earlier than usual, for walk-in services at several Triad locations including Lexington, High Point and Salisbury. NOTE: Road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14.
More details about a DMV office near you on the News Blog…
https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/customer-service/Pages/extended-hours-offices.aspx
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- FREE dental clinic in High Point (Sept 9-10) - August 18, 2022
- NC DMV: New hours at several locations - August 18, 2022
- New treatment for back pain, promising - August 18, 2022