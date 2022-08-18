NC DMV: New hours at several locations

The NC-DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple offices across the state. *Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will continue through next Saturday, August 27.

*On Tuesday, September 6, 10 DMV offices will begin opening at 7am, an hour earlier than usual, for walk-in services at several Triad locations including Lexington, High Point and Salisbury. NOTE: Road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14.

More details about a DMV office near you on the News Blog…

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/customer-service/Pages/extended-hours-offices.aspx