New AI tool predicts your need for long‑term care, costs
January 7, 2026
A new AI tool called ‘Waterlily’ predicts when individuals may need long‑term care.
Waterlily estimated that a 28‑year‑old journalist (who wrote the article for USA Today) faces about a one‑in‑five chance of requiring care around age 86 at a projected cost of (are you sitting down) $10 million dollars. Yikes…
www.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2026/01/05/ai-tool-predicts-long-term-care-needs-nursing-home-cost/87714216007/?
