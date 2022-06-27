New Chick-Fil-A in Kernersville opens June 30

Eat More Chicken in Kernersville!

Chick-fil-A at Union Cross (Kernersville) will open this Thursday morning (June 30) at 6am. The restaurant will employ around 130 full- and part-time employees.

*In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Winston Salem area to help fight hunger.

SOURCE: CFA Press Release