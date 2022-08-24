New: Student debt ‘cancelled’ for millions

NEW: Some student debt will be ‘cancelled’ for millions of Americans.

President Biden’s plan calls for thousands of dollars in loan cancellations for individuals who earn less than $125,000 dollars a year. For those who attended college on Pell Grants, $20,000 dollars will be forgiven. Those who did not receive that grant will see $10,000 dollars in debt forgiveness. People with undergraduate loans can cap their repayment at 5% of their monthly income.

Update: In a related (but separate announcement), the student loan ‘payment pause’ is being extended through the end of the year (Dec 31, 2022). Borrowers should expect to resume payments in January 2023.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/education/biden-cancels-student-debt-loan-forgiveness/