New treatment for back pain, promising

“Mind over Back-pain”?
The first effective treatment for back pain which changes how the ‘brain and back communicate’ has been developed by scientists.
The 12-week course which focuses on the nervous system rather than pain killers and manipulation leaves twice as many people pain-free as conventional treatment.
Researchers say the system, called sensorimotor re-training, changes how people think about their body in pain, process sensations from their back and how they move their back as they go about daily lives.
Good News: People who did it said they were happier, their backs felt better and they reported having a better quality of life, and improvements were still felt a year later, even while most existing treatments for back pain do not help people for long.
Source: Journal of the American Medical Association
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/first-effective-treatment-for-back-pain-changes-how-brain-and-back-communicate/
