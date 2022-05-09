Search
“No Mow May”?

Verne HillMay 09, 2022

 Stop mowing for a great cause…

‘No Mow May’ is exactly what it sounds: Opting not to mow your lawn during the month of May. (kinda like ‘No Shave November’ but for lawns).  The aim of ‘No Mow May’ is to give your local pollinators—like bees, wasps, and other insects—the chance to do their job. A perfectly manicured, uniform-looking green grass lawn is the standard in America, the practice isn’t only time consuming and expensive: It’s harmful to the environment and local ecosystem. ‘No Mow May’ was started by a UK-based conservation organization called  Plantlife. A group called Bee City USA spearheads the movement in the US.  https://lifehacker.com/why-you-should-participate-in-no-mow-may-1848880512

Let others know: Bee City USA has signs you can download for free, print, and post in your ‘free range’ yard!  Learn more: https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/

 

 

Well, this guy didn’t get the ‘No Mow May’ memo? (Port Arthur, Texas) Police in port Arthur are still looking for the guy accused of stealing a lawnmower from a property and using it to mow the victim’s lawn. The masked mower (Marcus Hubbard) took a lawnmower from the home “without owners’ consent” and mowed their front and back yard. This is a crime?? 😊

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/texas-man-stolen-lawnmower-cut-victims-grass/?

 

 

Verne Hill

