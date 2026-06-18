Not Forgotten Ministries: Garden Of Remembrance

Grand opening of The Garden of Remembrance for Preborn Babies! We hope you’ll join us!

Friday, June 19th at 7pm 971 Salisbury Ridge Rd Winston Salem, NC

As part of our Garden of Remembrance dedication on June 19, we invite you to bring a padlock to place on the garden fencing. Each lock becomes a simple symbol of love, memory, and hope; A way to honor a child, mark a story, or offer a prayer.

You’re welcome to personalize your padlock with a name, date, color, symbol, Scripture reference, or anything meaningful to you. There’s no right or wrong way to participate.

During the event, you’ll have a quiet moment to place your lock and reflect. As the collection grows, it will stand as a visible reminder that every story is seen, every child is honored, and no one grieves alone.