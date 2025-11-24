WHAT'S NEW
OCC: Pack a shoebox online

November 24, 2025

Operation Christmas Child: Monday (Nov 24) is the final day to return your gift filled shoeboxes 

More than 4,500 drop-off locations are open across the country to receive your shoeboxes as national collection wraps up through Operation Christmas Child!

*Find your nearest location just by typing in your zip code https://bit.ly/-Drop-Off

*You can still build a shoebox online with Operation Christmas Child https://sampur.se/Build-Online-SB

 

 

Paul addressing the elders of the church in Ephesus…

“…you can help those in need by working hard. You should remember the words of the Lord Jesus, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

When he had finished speaking, he knelt and prayed with them”

-Acts 20:35-36 NLT

 

