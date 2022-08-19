How often should you replace these household items?

When’s the last time you replaced your bath towels?!

So, how often should you replace these common household items?

Cookware: every five years or so.

Smoke Detector: Every 10 years (unless they have a replaceable battery!)

Bath Towels: Wash your bath towels every two to three uses. Replace every 2 years.

Bed Sheets: about every two years.

Mattresses: every seven to eight years.

More info: https://homemaking.com/hannah/how-often-to-replace-14-common-household-items/