How often should you replace these household items?

When’s the last time you replaced your bath towels?!
So, how often should you replace these common household items?
Cookware: every five years or so.
Smoke Detector: Every 10 years (unless they have a replaceable battery!)
Bath Towels: Wash your bath towels every two to three uses. Replace every 2 years.
Bed Sheets: about every two years.
Mattresses: every seven to eight years.
More info: https://homemaking.com/hannah/how-often-to-replace-14-common-household-items/
Verne Hill
