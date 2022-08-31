Old people use THESE emojis?

‘Thumbs up’ emoji, I’m old?

Some are suggesting that ‘we’ are “officially old” if we use the thumbs up or heart emoji, that’s according to a survey of 16 to 29-year olds. Other emojis that make you look “old” (according the youngsters in the survey) included the “OK hand”, the “loudly crying face”, the “monkey eye cover”, the “clapping hands”, the “lipstick kiss” and the “grimacing face”.

BTW: *The laughing crying emoji is still the most popular in the US according to ‘emojitracker’ – which monitors real-time emoji use. Survey by Perspectus Global.

https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/the-10-emojis-that-mean-youre-officially-old-so-are-you-using-them-c-8534970