Old people use THESE emojis?

Oct 13, 2022

 ‘Thumbs up’ emoji, I’m old?

Some are suggesting that ‘we’ are “officially old” if we use the thumbs up or heart emoji, that’s according to a survey of 16 to 29-year olds. Other emojis that make you look “old” (according the youngsters in the survey) included the “OK hand”, the “loudly crying face”, the “monkey eye cover”, the “clapping hands”, the “lipstick kiss” and the “grimacing face”.

BTW: *The laughing crying emoji is still the most popular in the US according to ‘emojitracker’ – which monitors real-time emoji use. Survey by Perspectus Global.

https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/the-10-emojis-that-mean-youre-officially-old-so-are-you-using-them-c-8534970

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
Previous PostFriday News

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

