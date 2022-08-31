Search
Old Salem has named new leader

Oct 04, 2022Comments Off on Old Salem has named new leader

Terry Taylor, interim president and chief executive, has been chosen as the new head of Old Salem.

The board of trustees that govern Old Salem Museum & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts voted unanimously to name Taylor to the leadership post – stressing that Taylor’s performance during the short term demonstrates that’s he’s the right person for the job going forward.

*Taylor, who was previously Old Salem’s chief operating officer, stepped into the role of interim president and chief executive on June 30, following the departure of Frank Vagnone (vag-GEE-on-ee).  Vagnone left to become president of the Newport Restoration Foundation in Newport, Rhode Island.

*Taylor retired from DataMax Corp. as chief operating officer in 2016 after working there 29 ½ years. A few months later, he became director of the Old Salem Visitor Center. He was named interim chief operating officer of Old Salem in 2019, and permanent chief operating officer in 2020.

His association with Old Salem stretches back much further. While at DataMax, Taylor began working at MESDA part time, mostly on Sundays, beginning in 1999.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/old-salem-names-new-president-interim-president-and-ceo-terry-taylor-to-take-top-spot/article

