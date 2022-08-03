Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog The origins of the Christian Flag

The origins of the Christian Flag

Verne HillAug 03, 2022Comments Off on The origins of the Christian Flag

Like

“A white field with a red cross inside a blue square”

Here’s the back-story of the Christian Flag…
The Christian Flag was first conceived on September 26, 1897, at Brighton Chapel on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. The superintendent of Sunday schools, Charles C. Overton, was forced to give an impromptu lecture to the gathered students, because the scheduled speaker had failed to arrive for the event. Overton saw a US flag in the front of the chapel and drawing on the US flag for inspiration. He gave a speech asking the students what a flag representing Christianity would look like. Overton thought about his improvised speech for many years afterward.

In 1907, he and Ralph Diffendorfer, secretary of the Methodist Young People’s Missionary Movement, designed and began promoting the flag.

 The symbolism – The Christian flag has a white field, a red ‘Latin’ cross inside a blue square (canton). The red on the cross symbolizes the blood Jesus shed on Calvary, the blue represents the title given to Jesus of King of Kings and the white represents the purity of Jesus.
“I pledge allegiance to the Christian flag,

and to the Savior for whose kingdom it stands;

one Savior, crucified, risen, and coming again

with life and liberty to all who believe.”

– Pledge to the Christian flag by Lynn Harold Hough, Methodist pastor

www.christianitytoday.com/ch/asktheexpert/jul13.html

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Verne HillAug 03, 2022

S@5: Former Officer Sean Houle (testimony)

Verne HillAug 03, 2022

UK: Four-day work week trial

Verne HillAug 03, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) is in need of several baby items… diapers, formula, baby wash, lotion, & shampoo. Also, volunteers are needed in several areas too. 336.760.3680 http://www.spcclife.org
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of monetary donations. Items can[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes