October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month

Andy Boxersox (Energize Ministries) shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) ways to encourage your pastor all year round!

One special FREE event to encourage your pastor…

‘Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day’ happening on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the WBFJ parking lot from 11am til 1pm.

(1249 N Trade Street, downtown Winston-Salem)

RSVP@energizeministries.com

October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month

Creative ways to show your appreciation for all your pastor does for your congregation. Details and encouragement at energizeministries.com/