Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day’

‘Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day’

Oct 12, 2022Comments Off on ‘Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day’

Like

October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month

Andy Boxersox (Energize Ministries) shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) ways to encourage your pastor all year round!

One special FREE event to encourage your pastor…
‘Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day’ happening on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the WBFJ parking lot from 11am til 1pm.
(1249 N Trade Street, downtown Winston-Salem)
RSVP@energizeministries.com

October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month
Creative ways to show your appreciation for all your pastor does for your congregation. Details and encouragement at energizeministries.com/

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
Previous PostWednesday Word

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Sep 20, 2022

Community Events for October 14-16

Oct 12, 2022

Wednesday Word

Oct 12, 2022

Wednesday News

Oct 12, 2022

WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes