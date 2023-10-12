Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day (Energize Ministries + WBFJ)

October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month

WBFJ and Energize Ministries Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day. All area pastors welcome to attend this FREE event on Tuesday (Oct 17) from 11am til 1pm at the WBFJ parking lot! Address: 1249 N Trade Street downtown WS, 27101 RSVP@energizeministries.com

Thanks to Andy Bowersox and Joel Steindel with Energize Ministries for stopping by the WBFJ morning show on Thursday (Oct 12) to share some encouragement to our area pastors! https://energizeministries.com/

Listen to our interview…

According to Barna research, 42% of pastors are seriously considering leaving ministry altogether. Some of the reasons include stress, isolation, divisions, family impact, political pressures and more. Many of our congregations have an underlying, unintentional ‘culture of criticism’ toward their pastor. To celebrate pastor appreciation month, Energize Ministries is offering free training for individuals in local churches to be ‘Pastor Care Representatives’. We’re here to help you care for your pastor. If you’re looking for a way to serve, and support your church and pastor, please visit EnergizeMinistries.com and click “get involved” for our Pastor Care rep – or PCR – program information. https://energizeministries.com/latest-news/pastor-appreciation-2/