Portugal: A great place to live and work remotely

The European country is hoping its location, low cost of living and mild weather will draw people to actually move to Portugal.

It’s introducing a visa for remote workers, starting October 30.

Requirements: A minimum annual salary (about $32,760) and proof of employment to qualify. Tempted??    https://www.portugalist.com/portugal-working-remotely/

https://thewebaround.com/why-portugal-is-a-remote-work-paradise/

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
Previous PostiPhone 14’s new ‘Crash Detection’ feature NOT roller coaster friendly

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

