Portugal: A great place to live and work remotely

Verne HillOct 12, 2022
The European country is hoping its location, low cost of living and mild weather will draw people to actually move to Portugal.
It’s introducing a visa for remote workers, starting October 30.
Requirements: A minimum annual salary (about $32,760) and proof of employment to qualify. Tempted?? https://www.portugalist.com/portugal-working-remotely/
https://thewebaround.com/why-portugal-is-a-remote-work-paradise/
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
