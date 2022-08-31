Portugal: A great place to live and work remotely

The European country is hoping its location, low cost of living and mild weather will draw people to actually move to Portugal.

It’s introducing a visa for remote workers, starting October 30.

Requirements: A minimum annual salary (about $32,760) and proof of employment to qualify. Tempted?? https://www.portugalist.com/portugal-working-remotely/

https://thewebaround.com/why-portugal-is-a-remote-work-paradise/