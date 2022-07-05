Post Roe: A Pro-Life Prospective

The overturning of Roe v. Wade: what does it mean?

A Pro-Life Prospective from Kimberly Jorgensen, Executive Director with Salem Pregnancy Care Center

A reset to support LIFE! What does the new ruling REALLY mean? The continued mission of pro-life centers locally and nationally. How can we pray? Items needed now.

In short, the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022 now allows each state to regulate abortion and make their own laws. NC has a law banning abortion after 20 weeks. Abortion is legal in NC through viability, a subjective standard that in healthy pregnancies is typically between 22 and 24 weeks gestational age.

Pro-Life Resources

The goal of the Charlotte Lozier Institute is to promote deeper public understanding of the value of human life, motherhood, and fatherhood, and to identify policies and practices that will protect life and serve both women’s health and family well-being. Our profound conviction is that the insights available through the best science, sociology and psychology cannot help but demonstrate that each and every human is not only “fearfully and wonderfully made” but blessed to be born at this time in human history. https://lozierinstitute.org/

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America https://sbaprolife.org/