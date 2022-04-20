Prayers for the (Pat) Robertson family…

“Dede” Robertson, wife of Pat Robertson (founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network), passed away at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. on Tuesday (April 19). She was 94.

Miss DeDe is survived by her husband, “Pat” Robertson, her four children, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Some background: ‘Dede’ was born in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Ohio State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Administration. She worked as a fashion model and was a beauty queen in the Miss Ohio State contest.

Dede continued her education at the prestigious Yale University School of Nursing where she received a Master of Nursing Degree. While attending Yale, she met fellow student (“Pat” Robertson) who was pursuing a law degree at Yale Law School. They were then married in 1954.

Details and condolences on our Facebook page: https://go.cbn.com/ueuRw

“My mom was a rock. She was a rock throughout our childhood. Dad had to travel a lot, but Mom was always there for us kids… that gives great security to children…” -daughter, Ann LeBlanc.

“Mom was the glue that held the Robertson family together. She was always working behind the scenes. If it weren’t for Mom, there wouldn’t be a CBN…” -Gordon Robertson, a son.