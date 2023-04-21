Prescription Drug Take Back Day (April 22)

It’s time to ‘spring clean your medicine cabinet’

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday (April 22).

*Special drive through event at Bolton Elementary School in Winston-Salem this Saturday (April 22) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drive-thru event is in conjunction with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department and Inmar Intelligence, a drug stewardship operator and leader in pharmaceutical reverse distribution.

Novant Health installed medication take back containers in its hospital lobbies.

Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.

Locations include Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville.

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center,

6915 Village Medical Circle, Clemmons, NC 27012

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center,

3333 Silas Creek Parkway. Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center,

1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway, Kernersville, NC 27284

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center,

207 Old Lexington Road, Thomasville, NC 27360

NOTE: Prescription drugs are the second most common type of illicitly used drugs, only behind marijuana.

According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million people over age 12 reported misusing a prescription pain reliever in the prior year, with just under half of respondents reporting they received the medication from a friend or relative. Prescription pain relievers are not the only risk, however, with 5.1 million people reporting misuse of prescription stimulants such as Adderall and Ritalin in the past year the past year, and another 4.8 million people reporting benzodiazepine misuse.