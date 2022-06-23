The FBI is investigating recent attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers as potential acts of domestic terrorism. Source: The Christian Post
Study: More than a quarter of the 790 abortion facilities across the US would close if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns (this summer) the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the case that legalized abortion nationwide.
Thirteen states have trigger laws in place that would prohibit abortion should Roe be overturned by the high court in a decision expected at the end of the month, which would shift the issue to the state legislatures. Among all U.S. states, California had the most abortion facilities, with 168 open facilities as of 2021, followed by New York (89) and Florida (55). California alone had more abortion facilities than the 34 states with the fewest number of them combined .
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/study-predicts-more-than-a-quarter-of-us-abortion-clinics-will-close-if-supreme-court-strikes-down-roe
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Thursday News, June 23, 2022 - June 23, 2022
- Pro-life pregnancy centers under ‘attack’ - June 23, 2022
- Baby formula giveaway in the Triad - June 22, 2022