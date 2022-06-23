Pro-life pregnancy centers under ‘attack’

The FBI is investigating recent attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers as potential acts of domestic terrorism. Source: The Christian Post

Study: More than a quarter of the 790 abortion facilities across the US would close if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns (this summer) the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Thirteen states have trigger laws in place that would prohibit abortion should Roe be overturned by the high court in a decision expected at the end of the month, which would shift the issue to the state legislatures. Among all U.S. states, California had the most abortion facilities, with 168 open facilities as of 2021, followed by New York (89) and Florida (55). California alone had more abortion facilities than the 34 states with the fewest number of them combined .

