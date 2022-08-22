PTI: Job Fair this Thursday

PTI: Airport wide Job Fair this Thursday (Aug 25) from 3-7 pm. Hosted by Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.
Various types of jobs will be available. Guests will be able to connect with different companies located all around the airport’s campus.
On-the-spot interviews may be available. Bring your resume. Dress to impress.
Over 12 companies represented at the job fair:
Archangels Transit Incorporated
The Budd Group
Envoy Air
FedEx Express – Airport
HAECO Americas
HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services
Honda Jet
Jetstream Ground Services
Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority
Prime Flight Services
SP+ Parking
Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
Questions: Call 336-665-5600.
Details: https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/?highlight=job%20fair
Location: In the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure /upper level near American Airlines in Greensboro.
