PTI: Job Fair this Thursday

PTI: Airport wide Job Fair this Thursday (Aug 25) from 3-7 pm. Hosted by Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.

Various types of jobs will be available. Guests will be able to connect with different companies located all around the airport’s campus.

On-the-spot interviews may be available. Bring your resume. Dress to impress.

Over 12 companies represented at the job fair:

Archangels Transit Incorporated

The Budd Group

Envoy Air

FedEx Express – Airport

HAECO Americas

HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services

Honda Jet

Jetstream Ground Services

Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority

Prime Flight Services

SP+ Parking

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Questions: Call 336-665-5600.

Details: https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/?highlight=job%20fair

Location: In the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure /upper level near American Airlines in Greensboro.