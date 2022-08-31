Home Blog Queen of Country Music has passed
Queen of Country Music has passed
Verne HillOct 04, 2022
Loretta Lynn, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” whose songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a pillar of country music, has died at age 90. Lynn’s family said she passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
https://journalnow.com/entertainment/music/loretta-lynn-coal-miners-daughter-and-country-queen-dies-at-90/article
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/loretta-lynn-dead-obituary-65340/
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm