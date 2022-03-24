Randy Alcorn’s wife near death

Prayers appreciated.

Well-known Christian author Randy Alcorn announced this week his wife Nanci is nearing the end of her years-long battle with colon cancer.

In the fall of 2019, the couple learned that Nanci’s cancer had spread into her lungs. Nanci had been diagnosed with colon cancer in the spring of 2018.

Alcorn, 67, revealed Monday his wife explained to him last Saturday she felt her time on earth was drawing to a close. With that in mind, all 11 members of the Alcorn family gathered around her hospital bed in their house.

“The beautiful thing was that all of them had earlier — either in the group of 11 of us, or one-by-one coming in to talk to her during the day — crowded into our bedroom and personally shared their love for their Grams and a temporary goodbye followed by eternal reunion…”

