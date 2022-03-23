Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Randy Wooden: ‘Don’t make these mistakes!’

Randy Wooden: ‘Don’t make these mistakes!’

Verne HillMar 23, 2022Comments Off on Randy Wooden: ‘Don’t make these mistakes!’

Like

TOPIC: “Job Hunter Mistakes”

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and Director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s Professional Center.

 

Winston-Salem Journal 3-part series

Job seekers: Don’t make these mistakes!

https://journalnow.com/business/local/randy-wooden-job-seekers-don-t-make-these-mistakes/article_99989da6-9542-11ec-9845-dfc56e4d773f.html

  

Not your parents’ job search? Some things don’t change

https://journalnow.com/business/local/randy-wooden-not-your-parents-job-search-some-things-dont-change/article_ce59c358-a3b1-11ec-a898-ebd7b24b2014.html

  

Job Hunter Mistakes

www.journalnow.com

 

Free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.

  

Contact info: Randy WoodenDirector, Professional Center by Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC     (336) 407-7306

Phone:  (336) 464-0516

Email:  RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org

Web:  www.GoodwillNWNC.org/Professional-Center

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

John HillMar 23, 2022

Wednesday News, March 23, 2022

Verne HillMar 23, 2022

Forsyth Creek Week 2022

Verne HillMar 21, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes