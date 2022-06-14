‘REAL ID’: Deadline less than a year away

‘REAL ID’? Well, to look at it, it’s basically your driver’s license with a gold star in the top right corner. It’s a relatively new form of identification that is recognized by the federal government.

Starting on May 3, 2023, your driver’s license or ID must have the REAL ID gold star if you hope to use it to board a commercial airplane or visit secure federal facilities, such as military bases, nuclear sites, federal courthouses and federal prisons. Getting a REAL ID is completely voluntary.

If you don’t make the switch, a driver’s license without the star will still allow you to drive, and you can use a license or ID without the star to apply for federal benefits or participate in legal proceedings. You may still be able to get on a plane or visit secure federal facilities without a REAL ID, but you may be asked to provide additional documentation to verify your identity or show a valid passport, passport card, permanent resident card or U.S. military ID.

*You cannot obtain a REAL ID online. To get a REAL ID in North Carolina, you must visit a NC-DMV license office and bring the necessary documentation. Check out the News Blog for what you will need to do…

