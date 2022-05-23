RECALL: Jif peanut butter products

RECALL: Multiple Jif peanut butter products are being recalled due to an outbreak of salmonella linked to a manufacturing facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

The FDA along with the CDC are investigating the outbreak that so far spans 12 states. Consumers should check their peanut butter products for the lot codes!

Details: https://www.today.com/health/health/jif-issues-voluntary-recall-select-peanut-butter-products-due-salmonel-rcna29987

The recalled products have lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 and include the numbers 425 for the 5th-7th digits. “425” in that position indicates that it was processed in the Lexington facility. This information is usually printed on the back label of the jar. A list of recalled products and their numbers can be seen on the FDA’s website.

https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-peanut-butter-may-2022