Recall on ‘Gummies’

RECALL: Bags of ‘Gummies’ sold under Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers ‘brand names’ could contain tiny metal fragments.

*Importantly, none of the recalled items are traditional Skittles, Starbursts, or Life Savers candies. Instead, they are specific packages of the “Gummies” variety of these products.

Over a dozen products were recalled in all: Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz, Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz, Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz, Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz, Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz, Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz and 3.22oz, Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz and 180g, Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz and 2.93oz, Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz, Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz and 2.93oz, Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz , and Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz.

For specific UPC and manufacturer codes, as well as images, identifying the products, head to the official FDA recall announcement page.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mars-wrigley-confectionery-us-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-specific-varieties-skittlesr-gummies#recall-photos