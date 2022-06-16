Recalls in the News

Recall: Ford is recalling nearly 3 million vehicles that might start moving, even when shifted into ‘park’. The recall includes the Escape (model years 2013 to 2019), the C-Max (2013-2018), Fusion (2013-2016) and the Transit Connect (2013-2021). https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/15/business/ford-recall/index.html
RECALL: A kids homeopathic allergy medicine is being voluntarily recalled over concerns of “elevated levels of yeast and mold.” One lot of “Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy” made by Buzzagogo, Inc. is affected by the recall. The FDA says the bacteria could cause life-threatening reactions in immunocompromised people. https://whnt.com/news/fda-recalls-childrens-allergy-meds-over-yeast-mold-concerns/
