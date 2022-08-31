Search
'Reciting' the entire New Testament by memory (live)

‘Reciting’ the entire New Testament by memory (live)

Oct 11, 2022

You’ve heard of the great recession, the great resignation.

What about the ‘Great Recital’??

Professor Tom Meyer, also known as The Bible Memory Man, and others will be ‘reciting’ the entire New Testament – by memory!  The Institute for Creation Research (ICR) is hosting the event in Dallas, Texas this week (Oct 11-15) starting around 10am each day.  The “Great Recital’ will be live-streamed daily on the ICR YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV6M_isOEYo

*An oral tradition: Reciting the Bible in public was commonplace among the Israelites.

The event also coincides with the Jewish holiday of the “Feast of the Tabernacles.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/october/the-great-recital-5-days-of-speakers-reciting-entire-new-testament-from-memory

