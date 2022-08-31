Home Blog Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed
Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed
Verne HillOct 18, 2022
Kettle workers need to have their own transportation, be reliable, and follow all Red Kettle protocols. Volunteer or paid positions
Apply in person Monday through Friday, between 8:30am and 4pm at the Center of Hope location on 1255 N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/were-hiring-bell-ringers
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
