Breaking News this morning…
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a Washington state high school football coach (Joe Kennedy) had a right to pray on the field immediately after games, a decision that could lead to more acceptance of religious expression in public schools.
The ruling was a victory for Coach Kennedy who claimed that the Bremerton School District violated his religious freedom by telling him he couldn’t pray so publicly after the games. In a tweet, “(The High Court) sides with a high school football coach in a First Amendment case about prayer at the 50-yard-line. In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS says the public-school district violated the coach’s free speech and free exercise rights when it barred him from praying on the field after games.”
https://www1.cbn.com/…/supreme-court-upholds-religious…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Pregnancy Care Centers supporting women in crisis - June 28, 2022
- Tuesday News, June 28, 2022 - June 28, 2022
- Religious Freedom: High Court sides with High School Coach - June 27, 2022