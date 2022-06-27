Religious Freedom: High Court sides with High School Coach

Breaking News this morning…

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a Washington state high school football coach (Joe Kennedy) had a right to pray on the field immediately after games, a decision that could lead to more acceptance of religious expression in public schools.

The ruling was a victory for Coach Kennedy who claimed that the Bremerton School District violated his religious freedom by telling him he couldn’t pray so publicly after the games. In a tweet, “(The High Court) sides with a high school football coach in a First Amendment case about prayer at the 50-yard-line. In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS says the public-school district violated the coach’s free speech and free exercise rights when it barred him from praying on the field after games.”

