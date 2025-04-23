RHETT WALKER CONCERT

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Center Church

Join Raising Praise Ministry at Center Church of Welcome for an evening of Christian Worship featuring Rhett Walker, Mercy Falls, Mike Dillon, and our MC Riley Elliott. VIP & Group Rate tickets are available! VIP Tickets include early entry, preferred seating, and a Q&A session for $30. Group rate tickets at $15 per person with a minimum purchase of 15 tickets. (Available through March 31st!)

Food Trucks 1:00-6:00 PM

VIP Doors 4:00

Doors Open at 5:00 PM

Preshow with Mercy Falls at 5:30

Main Event 6:00-9:00 PM

Guest Speaker, Mike Dillon during the Main Event

https://www.centerchurchofwelcome.org/Events