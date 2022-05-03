Roe v Wade to be overturned?
Breaking on Tuesday…
The High Court confirmed Tuesday morning the authenticity of that leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito indicates that the court may be preparing to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion a constitutional right in America, according to a Politico report released Monday.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/leaked-draft-opinion-indicates-supreme-court-could-overturn-roe-v-wade
The opinion would effectively eliminate so-called ‘abortion protections’ on a federal level and return the issue back to the states. This story is unfolding…
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/leaked-draft-opinion-shows-supreme-court-could-overturn-roe-v-wade
