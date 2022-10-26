‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ co-creator passes

Jules Bass, known for his work on stop-motion holiday specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” passed away on Tuesday. Bass was 87.

Jules Bass was an animator, director, producer, and composer who worked alongside director Arthur Rankin Jr., (Rankin/Bass Productions) to create many of the holiday classics we still enjoy today including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

*“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ which first aired on NBC in 1964, is the longest-running Christmas TV special in history.

