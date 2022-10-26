Search
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ co-creator passes

Oct 26, 2022Comments Off on ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ co-creator passes

Jules Bass, known for his work on stop-motion holiday specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” passed away on Tuesday. Bass was 87.

Jules Bass was an animator, director, producer, and composer who worked alongside director Arthur Rankin Jr., (Rankin/Bass Productions) to create many of the holiday classics we still enjoy today including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

*“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ which first aired on NBC in 1964, is the longest-running Christmas TV special in history.

https://nypost.com/2022/10/26/jules-bass-director-of-frosty-the-snowman-and-rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-dead-at-87/

 

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

