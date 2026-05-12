WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home RuralFest 2026 happening this Friday and Saturday!

RuralFest 2026 happening this Friday and Saturday!

wbfj-verne
May 12, 2026

RuralFest 2026 happening this Friday, May 15 at Town Hall (6-9pm) AND Saturday, May 16 at Covington Park (11am – 9pm)

*Look for the WBFJ Mobile music machine on Saturday.

Details and update here https://www.facebook.com/townofruralhall/

 

*Thanks to Homer Dearmin, Rural Hall Town Manager, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday to share more about the lovely town of Rural Hall and this weekend’s RuralFest !

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Calling all Winston-Salem centenarian residents!

wbfj-verne
May 12, 2026

Tuesday News May 12, 2026

wbfj-verne
May 12, 2026

Andes Hantavirus: What to know…

wbfj-verne
May 12, 2026

Monday News May 11, 2026

wbfj-verne
May 11, 2026

Cyber attack: Canvas data breach

wbfj-verne
May 8, 2026

SUN@5: ‘Sowing Strong’, gardening with a purpose

wbfj-verne
May 8, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.