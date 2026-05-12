RuralFest 2026 happening this Friday and Saturday!
RuralFest 2026 happening this Friday, May 15 at Town Hall (6-9pm) AND Saturday, May 16 at Covington Park (11am – 9pm)
*Look for the WBFJ Mobile music machine on Saturday.
Details and update here https://www.facebook.com/townofruralhall/
*Thanks to Homer Dearmin, Rural Hall Town Manager, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday to share more about the lovely town of Rural Hall and this weekend’s RuralFest !
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