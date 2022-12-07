S@5: ‘Anchor Ridge’ outreach ministry

Fighting hunger and spreading the Gospel of Christ throughout the Appalachian Mountains

Josh Paul, founder of ‘Anchor Ridge’, shares with Verne (Host of Sunday @ 5) about the mission and ministry of Anchor Ridge over the past 10 years! Listen now…

‘Anchor Ridge’ is an outreach ministry based in North Wilkesboro helping to meet the physical and spiritual need of ‘impoverished families’ living in the mountains of North Carolina (as well as the mountain communities of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee) while showing them the love of Jesus Christ! Anchor Ridge has been serving those in need over the last 10 years! (800) 722-8714 / www.AnchorRidge.org

Ways to help. Sponsor a child in need in our northern mountains for just $39 dollars a month! Donate to their “Christmas Coats for Appalachian Children” Fund. Volunteer opportunities abound…

Special Fundraising event: “Carols for Kids’ with special guest Mike Weaver (lead singer with Big Daddy Weave) happening on Wednesday (DEC 14) at 7pm at the Walker Center in Wilkesboro, NC. All proceeds help to provide Christmas toys and meals for kids this Christmas. Ticket info: https://anchorridge.org/carols-for-kids/

Takeaways from our interview…

Stark Reality: Many Mountain families live in extreme poverty. Anchor Ridge is a ‘hands-on-ministry’. Volunteers always needed Can you imagine getting your next weal out of a dumpster? Sponsor a child for only $39 dollars a month through Anchor Ridge. Anchor Ridge meets the physical and spiritual needs of many through their community ‘Block Parties’.

‘God loves you. You are NOT forgotten!’

Anchor Ridge is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month

*as heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (December 11, 2022)