S@5: August 21, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 21, 2022)

Conversation with a Cop

Enjoy our March 2022 Morning Show conversation with Catrina Thompson, Chief of Police for the City of Winston-Salem. Follow the life journey of Winston-Salem’s ‘top cop’.

Highlights from our interview: High School cheerleader in the ‘Motor City’ (Detroit). How switching majors while in college at Wayne State University -from computer engineering to Criminal Justice- took Thompson on the path of law enforcement – protecting and serving the people of the Twin City (Winston-Salem).

And how building relationships between residents and law enforcement is the key to connecting with her community.

And what about winter driving in Carolina, after those winters in Michigan? BIO: https://www.cityofws.org/1506/Chief-Catrina-A-Thompson

Update: Thompson recently announced that she is retiring as the Chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department in December 2022.

President Biden just nominated Thompson to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. The U.S. Senate must approve Thompson and the other Biden nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals (which serve four-year terms).

PLUS…

FaithFest 2022 – For His Glory!

Craig Church (with Craig Church Ministries) joins the WBFJ Morning Show (Wally + Verne) to share more about the annual family-friendly worship festival happening Saturday (Aug 27, 2022) on the campus of Wilkes Community College!

The mission of FaithFest? People. Praise. Proclaim!

To use worship music (in a variety of genres) and the Word of God (via testimonies and the preached Word) to unite believers, save the lost, bring a community together, and spark a revival that will change our area and beyond.

WORSHIP with…

Crowder

Anne Wilson

We Are Messengers

Jordan St Cyr

Andrew Ripp

Jon Reddick

& Jason Crabb

Kids 12 & under are FREE!

Gates open at 12pm and the event starts at 3pm!

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a day full of praising Jesus

Tickets are available at www.faithfestnc.com