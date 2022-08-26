S@5: August 28, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 28, 2022)

‘Career Connections’

Denise Heidel, Executive Director with the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about ‘Career Connections’.

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?” You’re not alone – whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting ‘Career Connections’ – learning sessions each Wednesday afternoon starting September 7, 2022

Trade (September 7)

• Education (September 14)

• Hospitality / Retail (September 21)

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

Career Connections will be hosted at the Historic Broyhill. This is a free community event. Because refreshments will be served, registration is strongly encouraged, but not required. BTW: Career Connections is NOT a job fair.

Dr. Lia Erickson, Pediatrics specialist with Novant Health Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston Salem, shares with Wally + Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) how parents can help their kids (of all ages) get Back to School basics beginning with ‘sleep’ and earlier bed-times. Elementary school children should get 9 to 12 hours of sleep each night. Middle and high school students should have anywhere from 8 to 10 hours of sleep a night. Encourage your child to choose water or milk. One soda has almost 10 teaspoons of sugar. Yikes!!! Check List: A guide to immunizations and more for busy parents. Sleep, diet and staying current on physicals can all make a difference. https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/getting-ready-to-go-back-to-school-6715064

LIFE SAVING TIPS TO KNOW WHEN YOU ARE IN PUBLIC PLACES. Anyone can be at risk in a crowd. But there are simple things to remember – that could save you and your family from harm.

Keeping you and your family safe in the world we live in with several life saving TIPS while enjoying ‘public’ places. Local expert: T.C. Evans (Gatekeepers Training LLC) Certified firearms instructor (15 years). Church Safety Team consultant with 30 years of law enforcement experience (city, county, state and federal agencies) *Gatekeepers Training LLC Call (336) 309-3187 https://www.facebook.com/gatekeeperstraining/