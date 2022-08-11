S@5: AWANA of North Carolina with David Roach

AWANA of North Carolina is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month
(August 2022)
David Roach, NC Missionary with AWANA, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about AWANA – a Bible-based ‘intentional child evangelism and discipleship strategies’ for youth (ages 2-18).
“Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed” (II Timothy 2:15)
Cubbies, Sparks, T-N-T and so much more.
Learn more at https://awanacarolinas.org/index.php
Training Events: Two big equipping opportunities coming up:
Regional Awana Ministry Conference is Sept. 17th at Pitts Baptist Church in Concord.
The conference is our largest in-person event of the year with 40+ breakouts for anyone in children’s and youth ministry.
https://events.awana.org/AMCConcord2022
2nd annual Child Discipleship Forum on Sept. 22-23 in Nashville.
The Child Discipleship Forum brings in speakers from all areas of the Christian faith and looks at our present-day culture as well as challenges and best practices for youth discipleship in today’s culture. In person or online! http://childdiscipleshipforum.com/
