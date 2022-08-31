S@5: “Fall Color Guy”

Dr Howie Neufeld (aka the “Fall Color Guy”)
Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone
With the Fall season upon us, Dr Neufeld shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about…
-Economic impact of tourism in the High Country during the first 3 months of Fall
-BEST time to head to the High Country to view ‘fall color’.
-How credible is the ‘woolly worm and the farmer’s almanac when it comes to weather prediction? Listen now…
*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the "Fall Color Guy" now thru October each Friday morning (before 7am) on WBFJ!
Fall Color Reports 2022
biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 28, 2022)
Dr Howard Neufeld is a Professor , Physiological Plant Ecology, Plant Water Relations Ecosystem Ecology , Air Pollution Effects on Plants
