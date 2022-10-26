S@5: Financial Pathways of the Piedmont

Financial Pathways of the Piedmont based in Winston-Salem, NC serves clients in over 25 surrounding counties.

Phyllis Caldwell-George, President and CEO of Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the non-profit’s mission – to provide services and resources to help individuals achieve financial wellbeing. Listen now…

Serving the community for 50 years, the non-profit Financial Pathways of the Piedmont strives to provide credible, trustworthy assistance to clients to help them prosper and attain their goals through homeownership, credit management, budgeting, as well as student loan debt and aging services.

Trained and certified credit and housing counselors with Financial Pathways of the Piedmont are ready to provide the financial guidance and support you need including ‘money management’, gaining ‘financial stability’ and dealing with debt.

Contact Financial Pathways of the Piedmont at (336) 896-1191 and online at www.financialpaths.org

FFP is located on North Point Blvd, Suite 100 in Winston-Salem.

*Formerly known as ‘Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Forsyth County’

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Oct 30, 2022)