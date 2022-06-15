S@5: Forgiving ‘Father Wounds’

June 19, 2022 – Father’s Day Special

Dr Bob Reccord, founder of ‘Total Life Impact Ministries’ chats with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the importance of Forgiving Father Wounds. Listen now…

During our 2021 interview, Dr Reccord reveals healing information when it comes to our relationship with our dad including…

What FOUR things kids really need in a father?

What is the Biblical model of being a real dad?

Bottom line: Forgiving past hurts is a must toward Godly healing!

*According to the US Census Bureau, over 18 million children (that’s 1 in 4 kids), live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. Abandonment, neglect, abuse, even apathy – there is a ‘father crisis’ in America.

Find out more about Dr Bob Reccord and his book “Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds” www.tliministries.com