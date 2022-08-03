Search
S@5: Former Officer Sean Houle (testimony)

Verne HillAug 03, 2022Comments Off on S@5: Former Officer Sean Houle (testimony)

February 21, 2021: Sean Houle’s life changed forever…

The former Kernersville Police officer was shot in the line of duty in February 2021 while on duty.

Sean Houle relives a portion of his story and how God literally saved his life – through a miraculous series of events that fateful day in February 2021. Sean is excited about his ‘next’ chapter in serving others with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team!

 More info about Sean Houle: https://www.facebook.com/Sean.Houle98/?ref=page_internal

Check out the Houlestrong Facebook page

Another resource: https://www.kernersvillenews.com/citizen-of-the-year-11/

 

*Originally broadcast date February 27, 2022

*Re-airing date: August 07, 2022

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

