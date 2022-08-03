S@5: Former Officer Sean Houle (testimony)

February 21, 2021: Sean Houle’s life changed forever…
The former Kernersville Police officer was shot in the line of duty in February 2021 while on duty.
Sean Houle relives a portion of his story and how God literally saved his life – through a miraculous series of events that fateful day in February 2021. Sean is excited about his ‘next’ chapter in serving others with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team!
Listen now…
More info about Sean Houle: https://www.facebook.com/Sean.Houle98/?ref=page_internal
Check out the Houlestrong Facebook page
Another resource: https://www.kernersvillenews.com/citizen-of-the-year-11/
*Originally broadcast date February 27, 2022
*Re-airing date: August 07, 2022
