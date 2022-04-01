S@5: Happy Camper Week re-visited

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 3, 2022)
Verne and Wally are going to ‘Summer Camp’…
Pack your suitcase. Grab some shorts, t-shirts and sunscreen as we re-visit Happy Camper Week on Sunday @ 5. Fun activities, character building and sharing the gospel of Jesus with kids all summer long!
Scroll down to listen and learn more about four local summer camps highlighted on WBFJ…
Camp Caraway in Sophia – Mark Moore + Corrie Lindsey http://www.caraway.org/
Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons- Terry Covington https://www.campmerriwood.net/
YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county- Amelia Johnson The 400 Acre Memory Maker” https://www.camphanes.org/
Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro Christina Gibbs https://www.mtshepherd.org/
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
