S@5: Headaches and Kids with Dr. Lauren Strauss

June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
Dr. Lauren Strauss, pediatric neurologist with Brenner Children’s Hospital, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Focus: Headaches in children and teens
Dr Strauss chats with Verne + Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the causes of a headache? What’s ‘normal’? When should a youngster see a specialist? Managing pain, yes! Treatment options?
https://www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/h/headache-program
https://www.wakehealth.edu/providers/s/lauren-doyle-strauss
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 (June 26, 2022)
