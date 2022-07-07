S@5: July 10, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 10, 2022)

(Part 1) Wally and Verne talk with Kimberly Jorgensen, Executive Director with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem. The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. What does it really mean for North Carolina?

Listen now…

A reset in the fight for LIFE! The continued mission of pro-life centers locally and nationally. Items needed now. Prayer points. How can we get involved? https://salempregnancy.org/ – https://spcclife.org/ – https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

In short, the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022 now allows each state to regulate abortion and make their own laws. Abortion is still legal in North Carolina through viability, a subjective standard that in healthy pregnancies is typically between 22 and 24 weeks gestational age of the unborn baby.

(Part 2) SAFETY TIPS: Things to Know While Enjoying Public Places with T.C. Evans (Gatekeepers Training LLC)

T.C. is a Certified firearms instructor (15 years), Church Safety Team consultant, 30 years of law enforcement experience (city, county, state and federal agencies). Call Gatekeepers Training LLC at (336) 309-3187 https://www.facebook.com/gatekeeperstraining/

Anyone can be at risk in a crowd. Listen now…

Keeping you and your family safe in the world we live in with several life saving TIPS while enjoying ‘public’ places.

Pay attention, look around and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Get low, take cover + get to an exit quickly.

Call law enforcement

Stroller and young children

Tips for teens / Youth group leaders

Act Quickly, Don’t pause.

Map out your surroundings.

Have an ‘exit’ plan and a meeting location if separated

(Part 3) Anika Parks, volunteer coordinator with the NC Cooperative Extension- Forsyth County Center

Event: Public workday at the Arboretum at Tanglewood

North Carolina Cooperative Extension (NCCE), Forsyth County Center will host a public evening volunteer workday at the Arboretum at Tanglewood in conjunction with the Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Thursday, July 14 from 5:45 PM to 7:30 PM.

Listen now…

Registration is required to attend the workday, please register through the Eventbrite page, which can be found here (go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite). Registration will close the day prior to the event, and no walk-in registrations will be accepted. NOTE: There will be additional workdays on Thursday, August 11, and Thursday, September 8. Please register for each date separately via the NCCE, Forsyth County Eventbrite page.

Volunteers will meet at the Arboretum office at 5:45 PM for a short orientation. Garden work will take place between 6 and 7:30 PM. All registered participants will receive directions to the Arboretum. If you are a minor under 18, please attend with a parent, guardian, or other trusted supervising adult.

Please plan to bring a water bottle. Bring your favorite pair of garden gloves and your favorite tools, if you have any. There will be water refills, tools, and gloves available to borrow. Tasks may include weeding, mulching, watering, planting, and more.