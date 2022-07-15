S@5: July 17, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 (July 17, 2022)

Verne talks with Sam Safrit and Connie Edwards with ‘Newborns in Need’ our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (July).

Newborns in Need, a 501(c)3 charity, provides essentials to the mothers of newborns – free of charge – during their first 2 months of life.

“One Heart, One Mission”

Newborns In Need provides assistance to babies facing health and economic crisis in Forsyth County and surrounding areas.

‘Immediate Need Kits’ provide baby clothing, blankets, diapers and other essentials to the mothers of newborns.

‘Sleepers in September’ is their annual drive…

https://www.facebook.com/newbornsinneednational

https://newbornsinneed.org

Plus…

Marty Hartman explains more about a unique Christian ministry – ‘Free Wheelchair Mission’ – raising awareness (and raising funds) connecting wheelchairs to those in need around the world!

*Event: Rick Fork Baptist in Thomasville is hosting a “Miracle of Mobility’ event (through Free Wheelchair Mission) on Thursday evening (July 21) starting at 6pm. *FYI: For less than $100, a wheelchair can be built, shipped, and delivered across the world, lifting someone in a developing country – up off the ground and transforming a life for good- in the name of Jesus.

https://www.freewheelchairmission.org/

Register (free event): https://www.freewheelchairmission.org/thomasville-mobility/

https://www.richfork.com/events