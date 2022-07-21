S@5: July 24, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 24, 2022)

Wally and Verne chat with…

Major Andrew Wiley and Bob Campbell with the Salvation Army, serving the Greater Winston-Salem area.

They will give us an update on the needs of those being helped by the local Salvation Army. The past two years have been extremely difficult. Testimonials of God’s provision and lives changed through the work of the Salvation Army.

“Stuff the Bus” The school Supply Drive helping area students in need through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs happening NOW through next Friday, July 29, 2022. www.SalvationArmyWS.org

PLUS…

Andy Bowersox with ‘Energize Ministries’ shares more with Verne and Wally about ‘Encourage Your Pastor / VBS Bus Tour’

Sign up for the ‘Encourage Your Pastor / VBS Bus Tour’ online at https://energizeministries.com/vbs-tour-sign-up/

The mission of Energize Ministries: To provide encouragement, refreshment, and recreation to pastors and their families. To educate, encourage, and equip a nation of Christians to provide ongoing care and pray support of their own pastors and spiritual leaders. Our vision is to establish a new standard of pastoral care and realize a radical change in the way church returns care for our nation’s pastors, ministry leaders, and their families. Our purpose is to provide proactive, preventive care to pastors, ministry leaders and their families; and to continually engage the body of Christ to do the same.