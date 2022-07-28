Search
S@5 for July 31, 2022

Verne HillJul 28, 2022Comments Off on S@5 for July 31, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 31, 2022)

 John Hughes, Executive Director with the Piedmont-Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross will explain about the urgent need for blood (or the ‘summer slump’ in blood donation).

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’.  Requirements to donate and a step-by-step of a ‘typical donation process’ here  https://www.redcrossblood.org/

 

Joel McIver, VP for Community Engagement with Senior Services of Forsyth County, shares how celebrating Christmas in July will help area elderly neighbors in need!

Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need right now.  Helping meet the ‘basic needs’ of our senior citizens, locally,  Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.  *Make a financial donation online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

