S@5: 'The Legacy Imperative' with Dr Robert Petterson

Apr 19, 2022

Dr Robert Petterson is a writer, speaker and former pastor. His latest project is the ‘Legacy Imperative’, a new ministry equipping grandparents to reach the next generation (their grandkids) who are ‘leaving the Christian faith’ at record numbers.

Wally and Verne chat with Dr Robert Petterson about ‘The Legacy Imperative’. 

Dr Petterson unpacks more about theses ‘youngsters’ of ‘Digital Land’ and the ‘Generational Disconnect’ between the church and a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Alarming stat: At least 150 million younger millennials and members of Gen-Z have NO interest in -or -knowledge of the Christian faith.

Who are these Millennials and Gen-Zers?
Did you know that most grandkids LOVE their grandparents?
Cheerleader VS Coach: Know YOUR role in you grandkids lives.
‘Don’t ‘re-tire just re-fire’

Resources at www.legacyimperative.org

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 24, 2022)

 

 

WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
