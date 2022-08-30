Search
S@5: Mandisa is an overcomer…

Verne HillAug 30, 2022Comments Off on S@5: Mandisa is an overcomer…

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 4, 2022)

Verne and Wally chat with Mandisa…

 Navigating tragedy.

Wrestling doubt.

And finding hope in Jesus…

Singer, songwriter Mandisa dives deeper into her battle with depression and anxiety in her latest book, a memoir ‘Out of the Dark – My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy’

 

“A Night of Restoration” featuring Mandisa benefitting Restoration Place Counseling in Greensboro happening on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the historic Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.  Ticket info at www.rpcounceling.org  https://rpcounseling.org/a-night-of-restoration/event-details/

 

*Clinging to the hope of Psalm 40, Mandisa reflects…                       “My favorite part of this passage of Scripture is in verse 3: ‘Many will see what He has done and be amazed. They will put their trust in the Lord,’” she explains, referencing Psalm 40. “That’s what I see this book being about—me telling how God lifted me out of the pit, and letting people know He did it for me; He can do it for you.”

Learn more about Mandisa, her latest book and music:  http://mandisaofficial.com/home/

         

 

 

